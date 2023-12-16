Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $441.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $446.28 and its 200-day moving average is $445.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

