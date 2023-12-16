Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137,812 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after buying an additional 804,805 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $290.50 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.85 and a 200 day moving average of $284.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.