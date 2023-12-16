Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,746,000 after buying an additional 209,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,160 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $151,220,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Citigroup decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

