Systelligence LLC Sells 873 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Systelligence LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,305,889. The stock has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

