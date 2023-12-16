TD Cowen Raises Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $87.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. Natera has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $119,910.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,968,324.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $63,084.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,021.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $119,910.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,968,324.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,266. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $111,690,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 473.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,478,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Natera by 2,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Natera by 54.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 115.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,203,000 after purchasing an additional 887,409 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

