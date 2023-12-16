Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $168.78 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.