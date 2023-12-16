Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0461

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $294.39 million and $4.56 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,382,668,542 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

