Thomas Credland Sells 50,000 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Credland sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$186,500.00.

CVE RUP opened at C$4.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.57. The stock has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a PE ratio of -94.17. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.77.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

