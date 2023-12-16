Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.46.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

