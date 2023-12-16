Toshiba Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, December 20th (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, December 20th. The 1-93000000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, December 20th.
Toshiba Price Performance
TOSBF stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $35.55.
Toshiba Company Profile
