TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.73. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $235.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.01%.

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $25,029.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,142,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,377,000 after acquiring an additional 83,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,909,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,638,000 after acquiring an additional 167,452 shares during the period.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

