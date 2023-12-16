Truist Financial Raises iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $115.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Shares of IRTC opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.31.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $20,659,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 27.0% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,110,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

