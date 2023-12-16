Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of UI opened at $136.27 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average is $150.18.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.12). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $463.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.89 million. Analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.