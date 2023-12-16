Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 490,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 591,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Uni-President China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPSF opened at $0.69 on Friday. Uni-President China has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

