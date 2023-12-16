UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $1.09 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.75 or 0.00008840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00170283 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,198,808 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 928,199,305.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.75187747 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $895,767.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

