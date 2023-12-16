Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $433.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $435.36. The stock has a market cap of $347.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

