Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $71,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTI opened at $235.25 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $236.58. The company has a market capitalization of $331.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.09.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

