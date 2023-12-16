Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 316.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $711,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $101.81 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $84.82 and a 1-year high of $102.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.14. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.