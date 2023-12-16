Venus USDC (vUSDC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $86.56 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $108.85 million and approximately $86.56 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02281484 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $87,875,051.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

