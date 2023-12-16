VersaBank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:VBNK)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0184 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

VersaBank has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

VersaBank Stock Up 5.7 %

VBNK stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $265.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VersaBank from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of VersaBank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in VersaBank by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VersaBank by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

