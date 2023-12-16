Vertcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $12,350.82 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $12,350.82 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,390.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00170283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00543586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.73 or 0.00402752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00048030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00117292 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000690 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,294,210 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

