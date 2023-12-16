VerusCoin (VRSC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,364.64

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $100.29 million and $18,364.64 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00003154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 74,991,360 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 74,989,210.22592182. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.28141044 USD and is down -5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $19,455.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

