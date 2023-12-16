Volkow Ben Sells 4,278 Shares of Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Stock

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) Director Volkow Ben sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $14,673.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 587,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Urgent.ly Stock Down 6.0 %

ULY stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Urgent.ly Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($137.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Urgent.ly in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions.

