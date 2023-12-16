Volkow Ben Sells 4,278 Shares of Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Stock

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) Director Volkow Ben sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $14,673.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 587,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Urgent.ly Stock Down 6.0 %
ULY stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Urgent.ly Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($137.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on Urgent.ly
About Urgent.ly
Urgent.ly Inc designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Urgent.ly
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Urgent.ly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urgent.ly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.