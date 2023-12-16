Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to C$167.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$156.00 to C$167.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$176.92.

Shares of WCN opened at C$194.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$185.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$185.97. The stock has a market cap of C$50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$169.72 and a 12 month high of C$201.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.77 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 9.1302769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.87, for a total value of C$153,895.95. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

