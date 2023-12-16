Webster Bank N. A. Sells 25 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 344,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 269,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $445.27 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

