WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.28.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.