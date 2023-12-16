WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.28.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

