William Blair Initiates Coverage on Boeing (NYSE:BA)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.12.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $263.46 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $265.52. The company has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

