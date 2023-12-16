X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.39

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.39 and last traded at $43.38, with a volume of 12422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 90,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter worth $642,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

