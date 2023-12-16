X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

XFOR opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.63.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. Analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 199,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $145,657.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 876,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,733.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, COO Mary Dibiase sold 67,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $49,417.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 199,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $145,657.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 876,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,733.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 548,034 shares of company stock worth $406,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

