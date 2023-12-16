XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.05.

NYSE XPO opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47. XPO has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in XPO by 93.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in XPO by 42.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 251,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 75,564 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in XPO by 9.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

