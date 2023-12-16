Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZG. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of ZG opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

