107,322 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Purchased by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,182,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 8.3% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 677,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,647. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1862 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.