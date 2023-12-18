Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,251 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after buying an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after buying an additional 1,240,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after buying an additional 274,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $419.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $426.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.38. The stock has a market cap of $393.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,776 shares of company stock worth $199,234,911. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.