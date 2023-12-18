Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $13.72 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 423,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,031 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,627,000 after buying an additional 9,157,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Report on VZ

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.