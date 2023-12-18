Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 131,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,550,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,087,000 after buying an additional 94,580 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $505,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

AMD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.37. 24,987,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,815,031. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.15. The company has a market cap of $221.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,152.26, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

