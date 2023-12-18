Adviser Investments LLC Has $7 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $275.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $278.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

