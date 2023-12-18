AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,663 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $51,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 47,569 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 88,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,419,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,149 shares of company stock worth $3,810,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.91. 607,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.54 and its 200-day moving average is $279.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

