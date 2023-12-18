AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,367,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,063 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $46,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 838,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,363. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.