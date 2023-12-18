AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,832 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $36,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 318,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 33,860 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $75.73. 2,230,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,672. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.