AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,956 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $32,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.2 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,030,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,803,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $256.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,287 shares of company stock worth $14,370,541. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.