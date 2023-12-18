Affiance Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $98.49. 3,035,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,856,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

