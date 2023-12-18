Affiance Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

BNDX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,790. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

