Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 624 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

