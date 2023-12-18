Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 74,937 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,242 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,347 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 805,381 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after buying an additional 109,438 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average is $102.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

