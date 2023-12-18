Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.65.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.12. 517,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.