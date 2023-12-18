Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.20. The company had a trading volume of 397,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,298. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

