Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.11.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.42 on Monday, reaching $590.10. 2,278,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $579.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.04. The firm has a market cap of $268.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

