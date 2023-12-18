Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,128.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,979. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $926.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $882.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $540.91 and a 1-year high of $1,149.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

