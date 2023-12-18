Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 2.5% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,792,621,000 after buying an additional 265,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after acquiring an additional 480,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $275.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.97%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

