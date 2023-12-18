Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.24. 353,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.28. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.